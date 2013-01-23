M'Vila joins Rubin Kazan from Stade Rennes

"Stade Rennes, Rubin Kazan and Yann M'Vila have found an agreement for the transfer of Yann Mvila," Rennes said on their website.

"After passing his medical, Yann M'Vila officially joins, on Wednesday evening, the Russian club."

Last November, M'Vila was banned from all national teams until June 2014 after an unauthorised night out while on under-21 duty.