My job is to be upfront and to score goals - Nurkovic on his return to action

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic says it feels fantastic to be back out on the field, adding that he is happy to have hit the ground running and already contribute with his goals.

The Serbian striker was undoubtedly Chiefs’ star man last season, but an injury at the backend of the campaign saw the forward sit on the sidles for four months with a groin injury, missing the start of the current campaign in the process.

The Forward though found the back of the net in his first start of the season against AmaZulu and followed on his match-winning display with an assist in the 2-1 victory away to Cape Town City.

Now back and firing the forward has heaped praise on all of those who have helped throughout his recovery.

"It felt fantastic to be on the field after a long time, after surgery and four months of recovery and now I'm finally back on the field and really happy," he said.

"The doctors and technical team helped me [to regain fitness] in that four-month process of recovery, so two months it was just easy sessions.

"After that with physios, we prepared so that I can feel better so that when I return to the field I can give one hundred percent."

The 28-year-old admits it was a moment to savour to get some game-time against the Team of Choice before opening his account against Usuthu last week.

"It felt fantastic after a long time, a tough three months for me, it was nice to be back," Nurkovic said about his scoring return.

"Like I said millions of times, my job is to be upfront and to score goals and thank God I scored that goal in my first game after a long time, the feeling was unbelievable. I'm happy I could make a contribution to the victory."