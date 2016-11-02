Mystery surrounds Aubameyang suspension
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been dropped from Borussia Dortmund's squad for the clash with Sporting CP for "internal reasons".
Gabon forward Aubameyang - Dortmund's top-scorer with 10 goals in 13 games across all competitions this term - had been expected to start at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.
However, in a late alteration, the 27-year-old was omitted from Thomas Tuchel's matchday squad, though no reason has yet been given for Aubameyang's omission.
And, prior to Wednesday's Group F fixture, Tuchel confirmed that the striker had been handed a short-term suspension.
