Nakamura to feature in final Japan friendly
By app
TOKYO - Midfielder Shunsuke Nakamura should take part in Japan's final World Cup warm-up game against the Ivory Coast on Friday after recovering from an ankle injury.
The 31-year-old missed Japan's 2-1 defeat by England in Austria on Sunday but came through a practice match against a local side in the Swiss Alps on Monday.
"He (Nakamura) said his ankle was not giving him any problems today so that's why I decided to give him a full 90-minute shift," coach Takeshi Okada told the Kyodo news agency.
Japan begin their Group E World Cup campaign in South Africa against Cameroon on June 14 before matches against Netherlands and Denmark.
