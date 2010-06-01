Nakamura to feature in final Japan friendly

The 31-year-old missed Japan's 2-1 defeat by England in Austria on Sunday but came through a practice match against a local side in the Swiss Alps on Monday.

"He (Nakamura) said his ankle was not giving him any problems today so that's why I decided to give him a full 90-minute shift," coach Takeshi Okada told the Kyodo news agency.

Japan begin their Group E World Cup campaign in South Africa against Cameroon on June 14 before matches against Netherlands and Denmark.

