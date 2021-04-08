Nange: I didn't celebrate against Chiefs because of respect for Hunt

Stellenbosch forward Phathutshedzo Nange says he didn’t celebrate his goal against Kaizer Chiefs out of respect for coach Gavin Hunt, who he credits for changing his career for the best.

Nange was heavily linked with a move to Natuerna following the sale of Wits which left him a free agent, but the deal was blocked when Chiefs couldn’t get their much-publicised transfer ban overturned.

He then joined Stellies on a one-year-deal, after which links with a move to Chiefs continued and intensified when he chose not to celebrate his goal against Amakhosi.

Nange, though, told the Sowetan that it wasn’t about the team he was playing against but rather the coach.

'It wasn’t the first time I didn’t celebrate when I score against a coach I respect. I didn’t celebrate when I scored against TTM because the coach was Masutha, who coached me at Leopards. We have a good relationship,' Nange said.

'It’s the same with coach Hunt. The man came and signed me for Wits and that changed my career for the best. I have huge respect for Hunt and I will never celebrate against him. Even if I was playing for Chiefs and he was at Stellenbosch I would not have jumped up and down in jubilation.’

'I have worked with a lot of coaches in my career, especially at Leopards, but that doesn’t mean I won’t celebrate if I score against their current teams. I only do this for Hunt and Masutha because of the good relationship we have,' Nange explained.

'I can’t speak about next season because my focus is on this season with my team Stellenbosch,' Nange noted when asked about the possibility of working with Hunt at Naturena next season.