Napoli complete permanent Pandev signing

The former Lazio ace spent last season on loan at the Stadio San Paolo and helped them secure their first trophy in 22 years in the Coppa Italia last month.

And the Macedonia international confirmed he has signed a three-year deal with a club he believes is on the up.

"I am in seventh heaven," Pandev told calciomercato.com. "I wanted to stay at Napoli at all costs after a year in which I felt right at home.

"I have great confidence in this project and I am convinced that the victory in the Coppa Italia final is just the beginning of a great time for this club.

"I hope I can end my career at Napoli."