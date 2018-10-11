Napoli goalkeeper Meret cleared to return from broken arm
Carlo Ancelotti has a selection headache to solve with Alex Meret ready to rival David Ospina for Napoli's number one shirt.
Highly rated goalkeeper Alex Meret is a step closer to a long-awaited Napoli debut after being declared fit to resume full training.
The 21-year-old broke his arm just six days after joining from Udinese for a reported €22million in July.
Signed as a direct replacement for Pepe Reina, Italy youth international Meret will now compete for a spot with David Ospina, who has started five Serie A matches since arriving on loan from Arsenal.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are second but sit six points adrift of leaders Juventus, having conceded 10 goals in eight games.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.