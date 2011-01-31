Napoli move for Catania's Mascara
By app
MILAN - Second-placed Napoli boosted their attacking options for the Serie A title run-in by signing Catania striker Giuseppe Mascara on transfer deadline day on Monday.
A club statement said the forward, barely a regular in Sicily this term, had penned a deal until 2013.
Mascara will be a backup for Serie A's leading scorer Edinson Cavani given Cristiano Lucarelli has a long-term injury.
New Napoli defender Victor Ruiz, who signed from Espanyol last week, was also presented to the media on Monday.
