Napoli: Spurs must lower price for Palacios

The Neapolitans have earmarked 26-year-old Palacios as the man to shore up their midfield as they look to strengthen their squad in preparation for a Champions League campaign next season.

Harry Redknapp is reportedly willing to sell the Honduran international, who has failed to hold down a regular first team place since his £12 million arrival from Wigan in 2009, but only if he can recoup a substantial sum to fund his own summer spending.

However, while Napoli might be keen on signing Palacios, Bigon insists the club will not pay over the odds to secure his arrival.

“Wilson interests us a lot,” he told Tutto Napoli. “But negotiations have stalled for now.

“Tottenham are ready to sell him outright, but they want a lot of money in order to let him go. I’ve spoken with his agent as the player is currently on holiday.

“Everything should become clearer in seven to 10 days’ time. Let’s wait and see what happens.”

ByLiam Twomey