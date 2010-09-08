Narazaki calls time on Japan career

The 34-year-old played his final international game in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Guatemala in Osaka.

"I've been planning it since the World Cup but didn't have the chance to announce it because Japan were still looking for a new coach," Narazaki told reporters.

Narazaki was a starter for Japan at the 2002 World Cup on home soil and had been a regular before losing his place to Eiji Kawashima at this year's finals in South Africa.

"I went to four World Cups and have been part of the Japan squad since I was 20," Narazaki added. "Unless the country suddenly runs out of goalkeepers my decision is final."

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums