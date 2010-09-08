Narazaki calls time on Japan career
By app
TOKYO - Goalkeeper Seigo Narazaki has called time on his Japan career after earning 77 caps and being selected to four World Cup squads.
The 34-year-old played his final international game in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Guatemala in Osaka.
"I've been planning it since the World Cup but didn't have the chance to announce it because Japan were still looking for a new coach," Narazaki told reporters.
Narazaki was a starter for Japan at the 2002 World Cup on home soil and had been a regular before losing his place to Eiji Kawashima at this year's finals in South Africa.
"I went to four World Cups and have been part of the Japan squad since I was 20," Narazaki added. "Unless the country suddenly runs out of goalkeepers my decision is final."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.