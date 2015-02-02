Nasri set for Man City return against Hull

The Frenchman has not featured for the Premier League champions since the 1-1 draw at Everton last month after sustaining a calf problem.

Nasri has missed City's last four games, but could feature in Saturday's top-flight clash with struggling Hull City at the Etihad Stadium.

The former Arsenal man has been in fine form for Manuel Pellegrini's side this season and his return is a boost for the manager.

City remain second in the Premier League after holding leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.