Nasri set for Man City return against Hull
Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri is poised to make his comeback from injury after returning to training on Monday.
The Frenchman has not featured for the Premier League champions since the 1-1 draw at Everton last month after sustaining a calf problem.
Nasri has missed City's last four games, but could feature in Saturday's top-flight clash with struggling Hull City at the Etihad Stadium.
The former Arsenal man has been in fine form for Manuel Pellegrini's side this season and his return is a boost for the manager.
City remain second in the Premier League after holding leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
