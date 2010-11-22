Navarro and Miguel missing for Valencia

Emery was already without left-back Jeremy Mathieu, who has a calf problem, for the Group C clash at the Mestalla, before captain Navarro and Miguel were injured in Saturday's La Liga draw at Villarreal.

Valencia are second in the group, three points behind Manchester United, who play at third-placed Rangers. Bursaspor have lost all their matches and are bottom.

United would qualify with a win or draw and Valencia would also go through if they beat Bursaspor and Rangers failed to defeat the English side.