Negredo set to stay with Sevilla

Sevilla paid a record £13 million for Negredo in 2009 in a deal which saw Real Madrid insert a clause where they could buy the player back within two years.

Speculation that Negredo could be returning to the Bernabeu mounted as the 25-year-old hit 26 goals in all competitions last season.

However, Del Nido believes no such transfer will take place and that Negredo will remain at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán next season.

"In the last conversation we had with Real Madrid, they told our director general that they didn't intend to use the re-buy clause," Del Nido said.

"The player has also said publicly that he doesn't want to leave Sevilla. I don't think there is a chance he won't be a Sevilla player in the coming seasons."

Negredo’s 20 league goals last term saw Sevilla finish 5th, four points behind fourth placed Villarreal.

ByBen McAleer