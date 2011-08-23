Neill joins UAE champions Al Jazira

"This decision is the first part of my three-year plan which will hopefully take me to at least the next World Cup," the former Everton and West Ham United defender said on his website.

"I needed to pick an offer that was good for my family, good for my body while also competitive so that I can give my best for the Socceroos in the coming years as captain."

Neill, 33, left Galatasaray after an 18-month stint at the end of last season and was officially unveiled at the Abu Dhabi-based club's Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on Monday.

"I hope my experience would add a lot to Al Jazira team and to my new team-mates. Playing twice in the FIFA World Cup with the Australian national team gave me more confidence to give for my new team Al Jazira," Neill told reporters.