Nelsen sidelined for rest of season
LONDON - Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Nelsen is out for the rest of the season after an operation on a knee problem, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
The 33-year-old New Zealand captain had surgery on Monday and is not expected to be fit again before August.
"Ryan had an operation on his knee and he is out for the rest of the season unfortunately," Rovers manager Steve Kean said on the club's website.
Blackburn, who are just three points above the relegation zone in 15th place with six games remaining, play at Everton on Saturday.
