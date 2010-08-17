Nesta undergoes arm surgery

"Nesta has had surgery on his right arm after fracturing the fourth metacarpal in a friendly match against Juventus in the Tim Trophy, it was a complete success and he should be available for the opening day of the championship," it said.

The 34-year-old former World Cup winner with Italy has been plagued with injuries in the last four years, missing the entire 2008/09 season with a back problem.

He has made 78 appearances for Italy and scored six goals in 181 games for Milan since he joined them from Serie A rivals Lazio in 2002.

