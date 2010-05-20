Trending

Netherlands results from the last two years

May 20 (Reuters) - Netherlands' route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:

HOW THEY QUALIFIED

European Group Nine

P W D L F A Pts

1. Netherlands 8 8 0 0 17 2 24

2. Norway 8 2 4 2 9 7 10

3. Scotland 8 3 1 4 6 11 10

4. Macedonia 8 2 1 5 5 11 7

5. Iceland 8 1 2 5 7 13 5

WCQ: 10.09.08

Macedonia 1 Netherlands 2

In Skopje

Scorers:

Macedonia: Goran Pandev 77

Netherlands: John Heitinga 46, Rafael van der Vaart 60

WCQ: 11.10.08

Netherlands 2 Iceland 0

In Rotterdam

Scorers: Joris Mathijsen 15, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 64

WCQ: 15.10.08

Norway 0 Netherlands 1

In Oslo

Scorer: Mark van Bommel 63

WCQ: 28.03.09

Netherlands 3 Scotland 0

In Amsterdam

Scorers: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 30, Robin van Persie 45+1, Dirk Kuyt 77pen

WCQ: 01.04.09

Netherlands 4 Macedonia 0

In Amsterdam

Scorers: Dirk Kuyt 16, 41, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 25, Rafael van der Vaart 88

WCQ: 06.06.09

Iceland 1 Netherlands 2

In Reykjavik

Scorers:

Iceland: Kristjan Sigurdsson 88

Netherlands: Nigel de Jong 10, Mark van Bommel 17

WCQ: 10.06.09

Netherlands 2 Norway 0

In Rotterdam

Scorers: Andre Ooijer 33, Arjen Robben 51

WCQ: 09.09.09

Scotland 0 Netherlands 1

In Glasgow

Scorer: Eljero Elia 82