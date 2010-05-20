Netherlands results from the last two years
May 20 (Reuters) - Netherlands' route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
European Group Nine
P W D L F A Pts
1. Netherlands 8 8 0 0 17 2 24
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2. Norway 8 2 4 2 9 7 10
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3. Scotland 8 3 1 4 6 11 10
4. Macedonia 8 2 1 5 5 11 7
5. Iceland 8 1 2 5 7 13 5
- -
WCQ: 10.09.08
Macedonia 1 Netherlands 2
In Skopje
Scorers:
Macedonia: Goran Pandev 77
Netherlands: John Heitinga 46, Rafael van der Vaart 60
- -
WCQ: 11.10.08
Netherlands 2 Iceland 0
In Rotterdam
Scorers: Joris Mathijsen 15, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 64
- -
WCQ: 15.10.08
Norway 0 Netherlands 1
In Oslo
Scorer: Mark van Bommel 63
- -
WCQ: 28.03.09
Netherlands 3 Scotland 0
In Amsterdam
Scorers: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 30, Robin van Persie 45+1, Dirk Kuyt 77pen
- -
WCQ: 01.04.09
Netherlands 4 Macedonia 0
In Amsterdam
Scorers: Dirk Kuyt 16, 41, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 25, Rafael van der Vaart 88
- -
WCQ: 06.06.09
Iceland 1 Netherlands 2
In Reykjavik
Scorers:
Iceland: Kristjan Sigurdsson 88
Netherlands: Nigel de Jong 10, Mark van Bommel 17
- -
WCQ: 10.06.09
Netherlands 2 Norway 0
In Rotterdam
Scorers: Andre Ooijer 33, Arjen Robben 51
- -
WCQ: 09.09.09
Scotland 0 Netherlands 1
In Glasgow
Scorer: Eljero Elia 82
