Netherlands results from last two years
June 10 (Reuters) - Netherlands results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa starting on Friday:
EC: European championships; WCQ: World Cup qualifier; FR: Friendly
FR: 24.05.08
Netherlands 3 Ukraine 0
In Rotterdam
Scorers: Dirk Kuyt 24, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 38, Ryan Babel 64
- -
FR: 29.05.08
Netherlands 1 Denmark 1
In Eindhoven
Scorers:
Netherlands: Ruud van Nistelrooy 30
Denmark: Christian Poulsen 56
- -
FR: 01.06.08
Netherlands 2 Wales 0
In Rotterdam
Scorers: Arjen Robben 35, Wesley Sneijder 54
- -
EC: 09.06.08
Netherlands 3 Italy 0
In Berne, Switzerland
Scorers: Ruud van Nistelrooy 26, Wesley Sneijder 31, Giovanni van Bronckhorst 79
- -
EC: 13.06.08
Netherlands 4 France 1
In Berne
Scorers:
Netherlands: Dirk Kuyt 9, Robin van Persie 59, Arjen Robben 72, Wesley Sneijder 90+2
France: Thierry Henry 71
- -
EC: 17.06.08
Netherlands 2 Romania 0
In Berne
Scorers: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 54, Robin van Persie 87
- -
EC: 21.06.08
Netherlands 1 Russia 3 (AET)
In Basel
Scorers:
Netherlands: Ruud van Nistelrooy 86
Russia: Roman Pavlyuchenko 56, Dmitry Torbinski 112, Andrei Arshavin 116
- -
FR: 20.08.08
Russia 1 Netherlands 1
In Moscow
Scorers:
Russia: Konstantin Zyryanov 77pen
Netherlands: Robin van Persie 24
- -
FR: 06.09.08
Netherlands 1 Australia 2
In Eindhoven
Scorers:
Netherlands: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 5
Australia: Harry Kewell 44pen, Josh Kennedy 75
- -
WCQ: 10.09.08
