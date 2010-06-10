Trending

Netherlands results from last two years

By

June 10 (Reuters) - Netherlands results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa starting on Friday:

EC: European championships; WCQ: World Cup qualifier; FR: Friendly

FR: 24.05.08

Netherlands 3 Ukraine 0

In Rotterdam

Scorers: Dirk Kuyt 24, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 38, Ryan Babel 64

- -

FR: 29.05.08

Netherlands 1 Denmark 1

In Eindhoven

Scorers:

Netherlands: Ruud van Nistelrooy 30

Denmark: Christian Poulsen 56

- -

FR: 01.06.08

Netherlands 2 Wales 0

In Rotterdam

Scorers: Arjen Robben 35, Wesley Sneijder 54

- -

EC: 09.06.08

Netherlands 3 Italy 0

In Berne, Switzerland

Scorers: Ruud van Nistelrooy 26, Wesley Sneijder 31, Giovanni van Bronckhorst 79

- -

EC: 13.06.08

Netherlands 4 France 1

In Berne

Scorers:

Netherlands: Dirk Kuyt 9, Robin van Persie 59, Arjen Robben 72, Wesley Sneijder 90+2

France: Thierry Henry 71

- -

EC: 17.06.08

Netherlands 2 Romania 0

In Berne

Scorers: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 54, Robin van Persie 87

- -

EC: 21.06.08

Netherlands 1 Russia 3 (AET)

In Basel

Scorers:

Netherlands: Ruud van Nistelrooy 86

Russia: Roman Pavlyuchenko 56, Dmitry Torbinski 112, Andrei Arshavin 116

- -

FR: 20.08.08

Russia 1 Netherlands 1

In Moscow

Scorers:

Russia: Konstantin Zyryanov 77pen

Netherlands: Robin van Persie 24

- -

FR: 06.09.08

Netherlands 1 Australia 2

In Eindhoven

Scorers:

Netherlands: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 5

Australia: Harry Kewell 44pen, Josh Kennedy 75

- -

WCQ: 10.09.08