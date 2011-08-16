New boy Gervinho banned for three games

Gervinho had been suspended for violent conduct, the FA said on its website on Tuesday.

The Ivory Coast international struck Joey Barton, who was shown a yellow card, in the face as players from both sides were involved in a second-half melee during the 0-0 draw at St James' Park.

Arsenal and Newcastle were charged by the FA on Monday for failing to control their players.

Gervinho, who joined from French club Lille last month, will miss Saturday's game at home to Liverpool, the August 28 visit to champions Manchester United and the home match with promoted Swansea City on September 10.