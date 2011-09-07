New Leverkusen recruit Ortega set for surgery
By app
BERLIN - Bayer Leverkusen's Michael Ortega, who joined last season's runners-up only days ago, will undergo surgery and will be out of action for weeks after he injured his meniscus in his first training session, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.
Leverkusen, who compete in this season's Champions League, said the 20-year-old Colombian, on loan for a year from Mexico's Atlas, was injured during training on Monday.
"Michael Ortega will be out for the coming weeks," the club said in a statement.
"In his first training he tore the meniscus in his left knee and needs to undergo surgery."
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.