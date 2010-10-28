New Omiya boss to clean up Squirrels mess
TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Newly elected Omiya Ardija president Shigeru Suzuki has promised to clean up the Japanese club after an embarrassing ticket scandal.
Last week, the Squirrels confessed to having falsified attendance figures by more than 110,000 over the past three years and are likely to face heavy sanctions by the J-League.
Former president Seigo Watanabe fell on his sword after widespread criticism of the club by rival chairmen and senior J-League officials.
"I plan to make a concerted effort to clean up this club, which is a bedrock of the local community and dear to all of its fans," Suzuki told a news conference in Saitama on Thursday.
The 57-year-old will set up a special ethics committee to help prevent further breaches of protocol which will also include officials brought in from outside the club.
Omiya are currently 14th in the 18-team first division on 28 points from 27 games.
