New PAOK boss pleads for patience

The 41-year-old former Panthrakikos coach has signed a one-year contract to replace Italian Beretta, who was shown the door just 23 days into his reign on Thursday.

"We have a difficult road ahead but I think that if there is patience and persistence then we can achieve everything that we want, naturally also with the support of the fans," Dermitzakis said in a news conference.

"We must change the psychology of the team because frequent coaching changes are not the best thing.

"But these things happen in football. We need to move on and work on the technical and tactical side of things so we can present a PAOK team the way we want it to be presented."

Beretta was handed the PAOK job when Fernando Santos left for the Greek national team but the Italian was quickly jettisoned after some poor pre-season results.

The team play their Champions League third qualifying round first leg at Ajax on July 28.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook