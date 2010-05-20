New Zealand's route to the World Cup finals
By app
May 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
WCQ: World Cup qualifier; FR: Friendly; CC: Confederations Cup
WCQ: 06.09.08
New Caledonia 1 New Zealand 3
In Noumea
Scorers:
New Caledonia: Michel Hmae 55
New Zealand: Ben Sigmund 16, Shane Smeltz 65, 75
- -
WCQ: 10.09.08
New Zealand 3 New Caledonia 0
In Auckland
Scorers: Shane Smeltz 49, 76, Jeremy Christie 69
- -
WCQ: 19.11.08
New Zealand 0 Fiji 2
In Lautoka
Scorer: Roy Krishna 63, 90
- -
FR: 28.03.09
Thailand 3 New Zealand 1
In Bangkok
Scorers:
Thailand: 12, 19, 77
New Zealand: Kris Bright 8
- -
FR: 03.06.09
Tanzania 2 New Zealand 1
In Dar Es Salaam
Scorers:
Tanzania: 55, 89
New Zealand: Shane Smeltz 10pen
- -
FR: 06.06.09
Botswana 0 New Zealand 0
In Gaborone
- -
FR: 10.06.09
Italy 4 New Zealand 3
In Atteridgeville, South Africa
Scorers:
Italy: Alberto Gilardino 33, 48, Vincenzo Iaquinta 68, 73
New Zealand: Shane Smeltz 13, Chris Killen 42, 57pen
- -
CC: 14.06.09
New Zealand 0 Spain 5
In Rustenburg
Scorers: Fernando Torres 6, 14, 17, Cesc Fabregas 24, David Villa 48
- -
CC: 17.06.09
South Africa 2 New Zealand 0
In Rustenburg
Scorer: Bernard Parker 21, 52
- -
CC: 20.06.09
Iraq 0 New Zealand 0
In Johannesburg
- -
FR: 09.09.09
Jordan
