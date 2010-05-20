Trending

New Zealand's route to the World Cup finals

May 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:

WCQ: World Cup qualifier; FR: Friendly; CC: Confederations Cup

WCQ: 06.09.08

New Caledonia 1 New Zealand 3

In Noumea

Scorers:

New Caledonia: Michel Hmae 55

New Zealand: Ben Sigmund 16, Shane Smeltz 65, 75

WCQ: 10.09.08

New Zealand 3 New Caledonia 0

In Auckland

Scorers: Shane Smeltz 49, 76, Jeremy Christie 69

WCQ: 19.11.08

New Zealand 0 Fiji 2

In Lautoka

Scorer: Roy Krishna 63, 90

FR: 28.03.09

Thailand 3 New Zealand 1

In Bangkok

Scorers:

Thailand: 12, 19, 77

New Zealand: Kris Bright 8

FR: 03.06.09

Tanzania 2 New Zealand 1

In Dar Es Salaam

Scorers:

Tanzania: 55, 89

New Zealand: Shane Smeltz 10pen

FR: 06.06.09

Botswana 0 New Zealand 0

In Gaborone

FR: 10.06.09

Italy 4 New Zealand 3

In Atteridgeville, South Africa

Scorers:

Italy: Alberto Gilardino 33, 48, Vincenzo Iaquinta 68, 73

New Zealand: Shane Smeltz 13, Chris Killen 42, 57pen

CC: 14.06.09

New Zealand 0 Spain 5

In Rustenburg

Scorers: Fernando Torres 6, 14, 17, Cesc Fabregas 24, David Villa 48

CC: 17.06.09

South Africa 2 New Zealand 0

In Rustenburg

Scorer: Bernard Parker 21, 52

CC: 20.06.09

Iraq 0 New Zealand 0

In Johannesburg

FR: 09.09.09

Jordan