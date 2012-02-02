Newcastle midfielder Cabaye blasts ban
By Nick Moore
Newcastle United midfielder Yohan Cabaye has blasted the decision to suspend him for three games.
The France international was handed the ban after catching Brighton and Hove Albion defender Adam El-Abd with his boot.
NEWS:Cabaye hit with three-match ban
Cabaye has denied deliberately clashing with El-Abd during the FA Cup Fourth Round defeat to the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium.
However, the 26-year-old failed to convince the FA to dismiss the charge, a decision he has labelled an ‘injustice’.
"A three-match ban is a real injustice but life goes on. I trust in my team-mates," the former Lille midfielder told his followers on social networking website Twitter.
Cabaye’s ban began with immediate effect, but it failed to hinder his team-mates' against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday as the Magpies triumphed 2-0 at Ewood Park.
