Newcastle midfielder Cabaye blasts ban

The France international was handed the ban after catching Brighton and Hove Albion defender Adam El-Abd with his boot.



NEWS:Cabaye hit with three-match ban

Cabaye has denied deliberately clashing with El-Abd during the FA Cup Fourth Round defeat to the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium.

However, the 26-year-old failed to convince the FA to dismiss the charge, a decision he has labelled an ‘injustice’.



"A three-match ban is a real injustice but life goes on. I trust in my team-mates," the former Lille midfielder told his followers on social networking website Twitter.



Cabaye’s ban began with immediate effect, but it failed to hinder his team-mates' against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday as the Magpies triumphed 2-0 at Ewood Park.



ByBen McAleer