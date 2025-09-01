Newcastle United agree shock final hours transfer exit to fund Yoane Wissa's £55m arrival: report
Newcastle United have reportedly agreed to sell a first-team player somewhat unexpectedly on transfer deadline day
Newcastle are expected to bid farewell to back-up striker William Osula before the transfer deadline, per reports.
MailSport claim Osula is the subject of a bid from Eintracht Frankfurt in the region of £30 million.
Newcastle are open to a sale following the acquisition of Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart and the anticipated arrival of Yoane Wissa from Brentford for a combined sum of approximately £115m.
Alexander Isak is joining Liverpool in a British transfer record deal worth upwards of £125m to the north-east club.
Osula's expected departure will mean the three senior centre-forwards at Newcastle on the final day of last season could all have left St. James' Park by the end of play on deadline day.
Callum Wilson left on a free transfer and has subsequently joined West Ham United, while Isak to Liverpool and Osula to the Bundesliga are in the works.
Wissa's arrival for £55m has been described as an 'over-pay' by some fans and commenters on social media.
The Magpies lodged a £25m bid for the Brentford attacker earlier this summer but saw their proposal rejected and the Bees' asking price continually increase.
However, Newcastle can argue they have effectively paid the excess on Wissa's fee by selling Osula, should his transfer to Eintracht be completed before the transfer deadline.
Osula is valued at €7m by Transfermarkt.
His Newcastle contract does have four years left to run, which perhaps explains the size of the fee discussed.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
