Newcomers Ludogorets go top in Bulgaria

Ludogorets, who have signed more than a dozen well-known players in recent months, have made an impressive start in their debut season in the top division by winning four of their opening five games.

Ludogorets, playing in Bulgaria's third division two years ago, are based in Razgrad - a town with a population of less than 35,000 people - and still play their home games in the Black Sea town of Kavarna because their own stadium is under repair.

They lead champions Litex Lovech on goal difference, with both teams on 13 points.