Newspaper blunder commiserates Brazil

An advert wrongly posted in the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper by a major supermarket chain expressed sadness at Brazil's "elimination" and told fans they could at least look forward to 2014, when the South American country will host the tournament.

"The team exited the World Cup, but not our hearts," said the advertisement for the Extra supermarket. "Thanks Brazil, we'll see you in 2014," it added.

Five-times World Cup winners Brazil, coached by Dunga, had in fact crushed Chile 3-0 to set up a quarter-final with Netherlands in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

A spokesperson for the supermarket's parent company said the advert had been placed mistakenly by the newspaper.

