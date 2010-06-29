Newspaper blunder commiserates Brazil
By app
SAO PAULO - Readers of one of Brazil's biggest newspapers were surprised to read on Tuesday that their beloved national team had been knocked out of the World Cup, the day after Dunga's side had marched into the quarter-finals.
An advert wrongly posted in the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper by a major supermarket chain expressed sadness at Brazil's "elimination" and told fans they could at least look forward to 2014, when the South American country will host the tournament.
"The team exited the World Cup, but not our hearts," said the advertisement for the Extra supermarket. "Thanks Brazil, we'll see you in 2014," it added.
Five-times World Cup winners Brazil, coached by Dunga, had in fact crushed Chile 3-0 to set up a quarter-final with Netherlands in Port Elizabeth on Friday.
A spokesperson for the supermarket's parent company said the advert had been placed mistakenly by the newspaper.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.