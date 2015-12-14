Neymar misses training as Barca prepare for Guangzhou

Neymar missed training with Barcelona on Monday as Luis Enrique's team stepped up their preparations for the Club World Cup semi-final against Guangzhou Evergrande.

The Spanish and European champions take on their Chinese and Asian counterparts in Yokohama on Thursday.

Brazil captain Neymar is expected to miss this match due to a groin problem but is thought to be a more realistic option for Sunday's final should Barca progress.

The Ballon d'Or finalist has scored 16 goals in 18 matches in all competitions this season.