Neymar scores 50th international goal for Brazil
At just 24, Neymar made it 50 international goals with his effort against Argentina in World Cup qualifying.
Brazil star Neymar scored his 50th international goal during his team's World Cup qualifier against Argentina.
The Barcelona forward got on the end of a delightful Gabriel Jesus ball to make it 2-0 for his side just before the break in Belo Horizonte on Thursday.
It took his tally to 50 goals in 74 internationals, keeping him fourth on Brazil's all-time list.
At just 24, Neymar is on his way to breaking Pele's all-time record of 77.
