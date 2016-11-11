Neymar scores 50th international goal for Brazil

Brazil star Neymar scored his 50th international goal during his team's World Cup qualifier against Argentina.

The Barcelona forward got on the end of a delightful Gabriel Jesus ball to make it 2-0 for his side just before the break in Belo Horizonte on Thursday.

It took his tally to 50 goals in 74 internationals, keeping him fourth on Brazil's all-time list.

At just 24, Neymar is on his way to breaking Pele's all-time record of 77.