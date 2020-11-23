Ngcongca dies in tragic car accident

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca has tragically passed away in a car accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning, according to reports.

The 33-year-old, who recently joined AmaZulu, was involved in a motor accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning along with his female companion.

It was confirmed that Ngcongca died on the scene after he reportedly was thrown from the vehicle, while his companion is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker released the following statement on the matter, which reads:

'It is alleged that this morning at 05:00, a vehicle with two occupants lost control and overturned on the N2 freeway near Mtunzini. A 33-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.'

'The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation by Mtunzini SAPS.'

Over the course of his career, Ngcongca has scored 11 goals and assisted a further 17 from 407 appearances across all competitions playing for KRC Genk, ES Troyes AC and Mamelodi Sundowns.

*This is a developing story.