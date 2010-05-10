Nigeria name Mikel in preliminary squad

A knee injury kept the 23-year-old out of the London club's last three games in the title run-in but Nigeria Lars Lagerback is banking on his return to fitness for the tournament in South Africa starting next month.

The squad also marked a return for Everton forward Victor Anichebe, who had spent almost a year sidelined through injury, and John Utaka of FA Cup finalists Portsmouth.

The surprise omission was defensive midfielder Seyi Olofinjana of Hull City.

Nigeria play in Group B at the tournament against Argentina, Greece and South Korea.

