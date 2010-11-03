Nigeria rest Enyeama and Yobo

However, the Nigerian Football Federation, naming a 20-man squad for the November 17 game in Tehran, said they had left out goalkeeper Enyeama and central defender Yobo only to give younger players international experience.

"There is nothing to be read into this decision. We just want to build depth for the squad," said Emmanuel Ikpeme, head of the federation's technical department.

Caretaker coach Austin Eguavoen, who also left out Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel, did include West Bromwich Albion striker Peter Odemwingie and Victor Obinna in the squad.

Yobo captained Nigeria in two of their three matches at the World Cup in South Africa while Enyeama earned rave reviews for some startling saves at the tournament.