Nigeria results from last two years

May 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:

WCQ: World Cup qualifier: ANC: African Nations Cup FR: Friendly

FR 27.05.08

Austria 1 Nigeria 1

In Graz

Scorers:

Austria: Roman Kienast 11

Nigeria: Ikechukwu Uche 19

- -

WCQ 01.06.08

Nigeria 2 South Africa 0

In Abuja

Scorers: Ikechukwu Uche 10, Obinna Nwaneri 44

- -

WCQ 07.06.08

Sierra Leone 0 Nigeria 1

In Freetown

Scorer: Joseph Yobo 89

- -

WCQ 15.06.08

Guinea 0 Nigeria 1

In Malabo

Scorer: Joseph Yobo 5

- -

WCQ 21.06.08

Nigeria 2 Guinea 0

In Abuja

Scorers: Yakubu Aiyegbeni 45, Ikechukwu Uche 84

- -

WCQ 06.09.08

South Africa 0 Nigeria 1

In Port Elizabeth

Scorer: Ikechukwu Uche 69

- -

WCQ 11.10.08

Nigeria 4 Sierra Leone 1

In Abuja

Scorers:

Nigeria: Chris Obodo 20, Victor Obinna 34, Peter Odemwingie 45, Chidi Odiah 50

Sierra Leone: Joseph Yobo 31og

- -

FR 19.11.08

Colombia 1 Nigeria 0

In Cali

Scorer: Radamel Falcao 82

- -

FR 11.02.09

Nigeria 0 Jamaica 0

In London

- -

WCQ 29.03.09

Mozambique 0 Nigeria 0

In Maputo

- -

FR 29.05.09

Ireland 1 Nigeria 1

In London

Scorers:

Ireland: Robbie Keane 38

Nigeria: Michael Eneramo 30

- -

FR 02.06.09