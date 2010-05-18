Nigeria results from last two years
By app
May 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
WCQ: World Cup qualifier: ANC: African Nations Cup FR: Friendly
FR 27.05.08
Austria 1 Nigeria 1
In Graz
Scorers:
Austria: Roman Kienast 11
Nigeria: Ikechukwu Uche 19
- -
WCQ 01.06.08
Nigeria 2 South Africa 0
In Abuja
Scorers: Ikechukwu Uche 10, Obinna Nwaneri 44
- -
WCQ 07.06.08
Sierra Leone 0 Nigeria 1
In Freetown
Scorer: Joseph Yobo 89
- -
WCQ 15.06.08
Guinea 0 Nigeria 1
In Malabo
Scorer: Joseph Yobo 5
- -
WCQ 21.06.08
Nigeria 2 Guinea 0
In Abuja
Scorers: Yakubu Aiyegbeni 45, Ikechukwu Uche 84
- -
WCQ 06.09.08
South Africa 0 Nigeria 1
In Port Elizabeth
Scorer: Ikechukwu Uche 69
- -
WCQ 11.10.08
Nigeria 4 Sierra Leone 1
In Abuja
Scorers:
Nigeria: Chris Obodo 20, Victor Obinna 34, Peter Odemwingie 45, Chidi Odiah 50
Sierra Leone: Joseph Yobo 31og
- -
FR 19.11.08
Colombia 1 Nigeria 0
In Cali
Scorer: Radamel Falcao 82
- -
FR 11.02.09
Nigeria 0 Jamaica 0
In London
- -
WCQ 29.03.09
Mozambique 0 Nigeria 0
In Maputo
- -
FR 29.05.09
Ireland 1 Nigeria 1
In London
Scorers:
Ireland: Robbie Keane 38
Nigeria: Michael Eneramo 30
- -
FR 02.06.09
