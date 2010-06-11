Nioplias to remain as Panathinaikos coach
ATHENS, June 11 (Reuters) - Nikos Nioplias will stay on as Panathinaikos coach until the end of next season after renewing his contract with the Greek club.
Under the 45-year-old's guidance, Panathinaikos won the domestic double last season.
"I am especially happy to be given the chance to continue our work and keep Panathinaikos at the top," Nioplias, who took over from Henk Ten Cate last December, said in a statement posted on the club website.
