No Championship qualms for Jelavic

The Hammers have been strongly linked with a move for the Croatian international, with manager Sam Allardyce keen on strengthening his front-line before the close of the transfer window.

Premier League duo Liverpool and Queens Park Rangers have also been mooted as possible destinations for the 26-year-old, with the striker’s father understood to have told reporters that the former was his son’s preferred choice.

However, Jelavic has insisted that joining the Championship leaders would be a tempting option, telling the Daily Record: "West Ham are a great club and not a second division outfit.

"They are a famous English Premier League club who happened to be relegated last season and will return to the top division next season.

"It would be nice to play there, but I am playing at a big club so it wouldn't bother me if I had to stay and anyway I don't even call my agent about a transfer these days.

"I know Rangers

are in a tough financial situation and if they need to sell me I will go, but I would also be happy to stay."

