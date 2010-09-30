No hard feelings as Advocaat faces Belgium

However, the Dutchman insisted there will be no hard feelings when his Russia side play Belgium on November 17.

"We left on normal terms, with all the formalities being in place," Advocaat told Russian media on Thursday.

"I had paid the Belgians 750,000 euros for breaking up my contract. I don't know if they will ever find such a cheap coach again!"

Advocaat abruptly quit his post with Belgium's national team in April after just six months in charge and went on to sign a four-year deal with Russia, replacing compatriot Guus Hiddink.

Advocaat's departure angered the Belgian FA, which threatened to take legal action against him before the two parties settled their case out of court.

The Russian FA said a venue for the friendly had yet to be decided.