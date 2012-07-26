No Manchester United move for Lucas

The Brazil midfielder had been linked with a move to United, who are keen to add the youngster to their ranks this summer.

The 12-time Premier League champions are thought to have had a £27 million bid rejected by the South American giants.

But Baptista has stated that the matter is now closed after rejecting an approach.

"There are no negotiations going on. Everybody knows that we got an offer for him, and rejected it. It's also known that Lucas doesn't want to leave. The only person keeping the expectations alive is his agent," Baptista declared to ESPN Brasil.

"The decision is final. There will always be great teams going after great players. This mismatch between the European and Brazilian transfer window makes it hard for national clubs, and we have to deal with that."

Inter Milan were also believed to be in the hunt for Lucas, but are thought to have cooled their interest as they pursue Bologna's Gaston Ramirez.