No rush on new deals for Sanchez and Ozil - Wenger
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is happy for contract talks with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to wait until the end of the season.
Arsene Wenger is willing to wait until the end of the season to hold contract talks with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil so as not to derail Arsenal's title challenge.
Sanchez and Ozil are arguably the Gunners' key players, but Wenger believes full concentration should currently be given to their league situation.
Asked about new deals for the pair, he said at Wednesday's media conference: "We'll deal with that later in the season. At the moment we focus more on the present."
more to follow
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.