No Swansea bid for inspired Sigurdsson

The Icelandic international has been in superb form for the Swans following his January arrival, netting five times in nine appearances including a brace in the recent 3-0 win over Fulham.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has been impressed with the midfielder following his arrival at the beginning of the year, and has hinted that he would hope to make his loan move a permanent one.

Tanner, however, has denied reports that an offer has been lodged for the 22-year-old, but claimed the two clubs could discuss a possible deal in the summer.

"Someone would have to come to us and also get an agreement with the player if there was to be any interest at all - but to me there is absolutely no offer there," he said.

"But this is the wrong time of the season to talk about this."

Despite Tanner refusing to rule out a possible agreement, Hoffenheim manager Markus Babbel is keen to bring Sigurdsson back to Germany once his loan spell with Swansea ends.

"He is still under contract with Hoffenheim and I expect to see him back here in the summer," he said.