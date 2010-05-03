No Van Nistelrooy in Dutch training squad
By app
ROTTERDAM - Ruud van Nistelrooy's hopes of a dramatic return to the international fold at the World Cup look slimmer after the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker was left out of a Dutch training squad named on Monday.
Coach Bert van Marwijk, who names his provisional squad on May 11, omitted Van Nistelrooy from a 26-man training camp assembling next Monday.
The 26 players have no competitive club matches left this season, and the list includes Van Nistelrooy's SV Hamburg team mates Eljero Elia and Joris Mathijsen.
Van Nistelrooy resigned from international football after the 2008 European Championship, but had a change of heart earlier this season when he said he would make himself available.
Arjen Robben, Mark van Bommel and Wesley Sneijder are not on the list as they are due to contest the Champions League final on May 22 in Madrid, while Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Rafael van der Vaart still have league obligations.
Van Marwijk invited AZ Alkmaar winger Jeremain Lens and Ajax Amsterdam defender Vurnon Anita.
The Dutch play Denmark, Cameroon and Japan in the group stages in South Africa.
