Nobilo named new Benin boss
By app
COTONOU - Frenchman Jean-Marc Nobilo was confirmed by the Benin football federation as their new coach only five days before they begin their African Nations Cup qualifying campaign on Sunday.
The 50-year-old former Le Havre coach on Tuesday signed a contract to take the west African country through the preliminaries for the 2012 finals, to be co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Benin.
The confirmation of his appointment comes one month after he opened negotiations for the first time. Benin open their Group H campaign at home against Burundi in Cotonou on Sunday.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.