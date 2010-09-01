Nobilo named new Benin boss

The 50-year-old former Le Havre coach on Tuesday signed a contract to take the west African country through the preliminaries for the 2012 finals, to be co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Benin.

The confirmation of his appointment comes one month after he opened negotiations for the first time. Benin open their Group H campaign at home against Burundi in Cotonou on Sunday.

