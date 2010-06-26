Nooij to continue coaching Mozambique

His appointment ends a stand-off between the country's football federation and sports ministry over the job.

The football federation president Feizel Seidat had wanted a change of coach after Mozambique went out in the first round of the African Nations Cup finals but the ministry, who pay the salary, wanted Nooij to stay on after a marked improvement in the team's performances in recent years.

Mozambique begin their qualification campaign for the 2012 African Nations Cup against Libya in September but have a friendly against Botswana next week, the federation said.

