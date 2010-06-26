Nooij to continue coaching Mozambique
By app
MAPUTO - Dutchman Mart Nooij has signed a new four-year contract with Mozambique, almost six months after being told his stint in charge of the national team was at an end, officials confirmed on Saturday.
His appointment ends a stand-off between the country's football federation and sports ministry over the job.
The football federation president Feizel Seidat had wanted a change of coach after Mozambique went out in the first round of the African Nations Cup finals but the ministry, who pay the salary, wanted Nooij to stay on after a marked improvement in the team's performances in recent years.
Mozambique begin their qualification campaign for the 2012 African Nations Cup against Libya in September but have a friendly against Botswana next week, the federation said.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.