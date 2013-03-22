Northern Ireland v Russia qualifier postponed
By app
Northern Ireland's Group F World Cup qualifier against Russia in Belfast on Friday was postponed due to heavy snow at the Windsor Park ground.
The Irish Football Association said in a statement that both sides had agreed to reschedule the match for Saturday after officials declared the pitch unplayable.
Russia, on 12 points, lead the group with Israel and Portugal on eight from five matches. Northern Ireland are fourth with three points from four games.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.