Norway bounce back to beat Iceland

Norway dominated stretches of the match, played in wet, windy conditions in Reykjavik, but were sloppy up front and fell behind when Heidar Helguson neatly flicked the ball in from short range in the 38th minute.

After several missed opportunities at the start of the second half, Norway equalised in the 59th minute when towering defender Brede Hangeland out-jumped Iceland's goalkeeper to head the ball into the net.

Sixteen minutes later Mohammed Abdellaoue's low shot from 15 metres sealed the victory for Norway who face Group H favourites Portugal in Oslo next week.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums