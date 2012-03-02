Norway FA to ban players from talking to refs

"We are working towards a situation where only the captains can confer with referees during the game. Breaches will be punished with a yellow or red card," the NFF said.

The new rule was part of a new "Handshake for Peace" partnership with the Nobel Peace Centre to "promote the message of peace in society".

"Norwegian football stands for much that is positive in Norwegian society... [this] is a very important initiative that we will develop jointly," NFF secretary-general Kjetil Siem was quoted as saying.