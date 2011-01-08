Norway legend Svenssen dies aged 86

Arne Dokken, sporting director of the Sandefjord Fotball club where Svenssen spent his entire career, told Reuters that the former centre-back died in hospital on Saturday morning.

"He had been ill for many years," said Dokken.

Svenssen, nicknamed 'The Rock', won 104 caps and captained Norway 93 times. Sandefjord were relegated from the top flight last season.