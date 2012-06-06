Norwich permitted to talk to Hughton

The Canaries are looking at the former Newcastle United boss as the man to replace Paul Lambert, who recently took over at Aston Villa.

And the Premier League side have acted swiftly to bring in a replacement for the Scot after some bookmakers had suspended betting on the 53-year-old moving to Carrow Road.

"Birmingham City FC can confirm that Norwich City FC have made an approach for Chris Hughton with regards to their vacant managerial position," read a statement on Birmingham’s official website.

"Hughton expressed a wish to speak to the Canaries and permission was reluctantly granted."

Birmingham acting chairman Peter Pannu added: "Chris is a great manager and deserves this opportunity to speak to Norwich which is why we have granted him permission to speak to them."

Norwich also confirmed a move for the former Republic of Ireland defender on Twitter, saying: "@NorwichCityFC can confirm we have been granted permission by @bcfcdotcom to speak to their manager Chris Hughton" [sic]