Norwich seal Premier League return

The Canaries made sure of finishing as runners-up to Championship winners Queens Park Rangers by beating Portsmouth 1-0, striker Simeon Jackson scoring for the visitors in the 50th minute.

Norwich have 83 points from 45 games, four ahead of third-placed Cardiff City with one match left.

Cardiff, who lost 3-0 at home to Middlesbrough on Monday, still have a chance of going up through the four-team promotion play-offs.

Norwich's promotion was their second in successive years under manager Paul Lambert after they won the League One title last season.

"It's a miracle, an absolute miracle," former Scotland midfielder Lambert told Sky Sports.

"It's unbelievable what has happened to us in the last two years. I never thought this was going to happen."