Norwich seal Premier League return
By app
LONDON - Norwich City will return to the Premier League next season for the first time since 2005 after clinching promotion on Monday.
The Canaries made sure of finishing as runners-up to Championship winners Queens Park Rangers by beating Portsmouth 1-0, striker Simeon Jackson scoring for the visitors in the 50th minute.
Norwich have 83 points from 45 games, four ahead of third-placed Cardiff City with one match left.
Cardiff, who lost 3-0 at home to Middlesbrough on Monday, still have a chance of going up through the four-team promotion play-offs.
Norwich's promotion was their second in successive years under manager Paul Lambert after they won the League One title last season.
"It's a miracle, an absolute miracle," former Scotland midfielder Lambert told Sky Sports.
"It's unbelievable what has happened to us in the last two years. I never thought this was going to happen."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.