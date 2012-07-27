Norwich seal Snodgrass signing

The Canaries have been linked with a move for the Scotland international over the past week.

Leeds were reluctant to sell the highly-rated winger as they push for promotion next season.

"Robert Snodgrass has completed his move to Norwich City," read a statement released on Leeds' official website.

"The Scotland international signed a three-year deal with the Canaries on Thursday evening after undergoing a medical at Carrow Road before finalising the terms of his switch to the club.

"The 24-year-old leaves Leeds United four years after arriving at the club from Livingston."