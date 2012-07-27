Norwich seal Snodgrass signing
By Nick Moore
Norwich City have confirmed the signing of Robert Snodgrass from Leeds United on a three-year deal.
The Canaries have been linked with a move for the Scotland international over the past week.
Leeds were reluctant to sell the highly-rated winger as they push for promotion next season.
"Robert Snodgrass has completed his move to Norwich City," read a statement released on Leeds' official website.
"The Scotland international signed a three-year deal with the Canaries on Thursday evening after undergoing a medical at Carrow Road before finalising the terms of his switch to the club.
"The 24-year-old leaves Leeds United four years after arriving at the club from Livingston."
