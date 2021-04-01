Ntseki says he found out about sacking from social media with SAFA yet to contact him

Molefi Ntseki and his agent Thato Matuka have both revealed that Safa are yet to provide clarity on his future despite the association hosting a press conference yesterday announce the sacking of the Bafana Bafana coach.

The South African Football Association held a press confenrence at SAFA House on Wednesday to where they confirmed the sacking of Ntseki, after the side failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The news was expected after the coach failed to secure a spot at next years Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe told the media they hadn’t told Ntseki and his representative, because the decison on his future had only been taken at around 10am on Wednesday.

Speaking to SoccerLaduma after the news broke, Ntseki admitted that he was shocked about the news as he was not told anything by Safa, while his agent said they will treat it as rumours until getting confirmation directly from the organisation.

"I am not into any media platform, but my agent called me to say that there was a press conference today and in the press conference they terminated the contract," Ntseki told Laduma.

"He was actually shocked because he saw something in the media platforms. To be honest, we are still consulting and maybe he can help to may give direction," Ntseki said in response to a question about whether or not they are considering treating his sacking as an unfair dismissal.

"As for many other things, I don't think I will be able to say them now."

While Ntseki’s agent, Matuka, also revealed that they were yet to receive communication from the association

"I don't know anything, but I am hoping SAFA will come to us. Somebody did tell me that in the press conference they did say that. So hopefully they will come to us. For now I am treating it as rumours, because it has been said in the media and somebody. But I cannot comment on something that has been sent to us officially," Matuka said.